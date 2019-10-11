Police: Speeding driver fled crash that seriously hurt passenger

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The suspect in a hit-skip crash that seriously injured a woman is expected to appear in court Friday.
Cincinnati police arrested Brandon Tolliver, 29, of Colerain Township, on a vehicular assault charge Thursday, court records show. He was also cited for failing to stop after an accident.
Tolliver is accused of causing a crash by speeding in his 2007 BMW X3 and striking a parked vehicle on Bleecker Lane in English Woods just before 10 p.m. Aug. 24 court records show.
The impact of the crash partially ejected Tolliver’s passenger, Dorothy Lewis, police wrote in a sworn statement.
Tolliver asked a witness to call an ambulance for Lewis and then fled the scene, the affidavit shows.
She sustained a fractured neck, jaw, ribs and pelvis as a result. Her injuries required two surgeries, extensive hospitalization and rehabilitation, records state.
Lewis, who police say is acquainted with Tolliver, was shown a photo lineup including him and was able to identify him as the driver at the time of the crash.
