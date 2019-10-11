Sexual assault allegations against Anderson teacher made up, sheriff’s office says

ANDERSON, Ohio (FOX19) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office wrapped up its investigation Friday into an allegation of inappropriate contact by an Anderson High School teacher.
The sheriff’s office says no criminal or inappropriate activity took place, and the alleged incident was made up by the accuser.
The Forest Hills School District and Anderson High School are looking into the false claims, the sheriff’s office says.
An incident report filed Sept. 25 stated the teacher grabbed the victim’s right arm, unzipped her hooded sweatshirt, then tried to grab her breasts, all while in the classroom.
The victim told officials she was only wearing a bra underneath the hooded sweatshirt and the teacher was able to touch her breasts.
She says he let go of them and told her, “if you tell anyone about this, I’ll kill you.”
The victim told officials she immediately left the classroom and went to the office to report the incident.
The teacher was put on paid administrative leave after the accusations surfaced. We are checking with the Forest Hills School District to see if he’s been reinstated.
