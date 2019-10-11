2-year-old, adult killed in 3-vehicle crash near Trenton

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A 2-year-old and an adult were killed in a three-vehicle crash Friday afternoon, according to Butler County dispatch.
Dispatch said the accident happened on Trenton Oxford and Jacksonburg Road around 2:40 p.m.
The accident involved two vehicles and a semi.
The Butler County Coroner is on the scene.
A medical helicopter was requested.
Dispatch said victims have been transported to area hospitals, including Atrium Medical Center, Fort Hamilton Hughes and Children’s Medical Center Liberty Campus.
One victim is listed in critical condition.
No other details were immediately available.
Stay with FOX19 NOW for more on this developing story.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.