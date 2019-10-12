Air Care responds to Warren County crash involving motorcycle

HARLAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - Warren County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a Saturday afternoon crash involving a motorcycle in Harlan Township, Warren County dispatch confirmed.
A dispatcher said Harlan Township Fire and EMS units responded to the 8100 block of Woodward-Claypool Road at 4:22 p.m.
Air Care also responded to the scene. The physical condition of the motorcyclist is unclear at this time.
