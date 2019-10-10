Chilly mornings ahead, sweaters and jackets and caps for BLINK

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Dry and cool weather will prevail for the weekend. Both this Saturday and Sunday evenings will be chilly with a clear sky and a light breeze. With temperatures falling into the 40s by 9 pm both evenings it will be on the chilly side for BLINK.
Despite the sunshine today will warm slowly and most locations will not make it to 60°. That sets us up for a cool evening and by 11 pm the temperature will be about 44°. Sunday morning will be cold and most suburban and rural areas will bottom out in the upper 30s. Because there is so much residual heat from the hot weather as October began,
Sunday morning will not quite be cool enough for widespread frost. A tinge of frost however may just show on some windshields . Sunday will be sunny and the evening will chilly again. The next rain is expected Tuesday.
