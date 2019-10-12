Family, friends gather at Devou Park to remember slain Covington teen

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Family and friends of Ke’Ovion Tevis gathered in Devou Park on Saturday to remember the late teenager who was shot and killed in Covington on Aug. 3.
Tevis’ family organized the event to call for a stop to gun violence in their community.
“Maybe it will stop some of the violence, maybe it will change things so that another mother isn't feeling what I'm feeling,” Tevis’ mother Brandy said.
PREVIOUS | Covington teen shot and killed
Other family members said it was an opportunity to turn a negative experience into something positive.
“It’s been a struggle dealing with my late nephew’s death, so to have this following and this positivity behind me — it’s amazing,” said Missy Tevis, his aunt. “I’m hoping that maybe somebody else somewhere can learn something from this.”
The 18-year-old was a recent graduate of Holmes High School and a lifeguard before his passing. Tevis was shot in the parking lot of River’s Edge Apartments and later died at the hospital.
“We came out just as a way to give back to the community on his behalf. Usually, when gun violence happens unexpectedly everyone kind of mourns in a different way,” Missy Tevis said. “My nephew was full of life so I wanted to put a spin on our grief and our pain so we just wanted to bring everybody out to smile and laugh.”
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.