Former UC Athletic Director Bob Goin dies

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Former University of Cincinnati director of athletics Bob Goin has died.
Goin, who was 83 years old, spent eight years as UC’s athletic director. Among his notable accomplishments are his guidance of the Bearcats into membership in the Big East Conference and overseeing the fundraising and construction of the Lindner Varsity Village.
“We are stunned and saddened by the loss of Bob Goin,” Director of Athletics Mike Bohn said. “His vision for Varsity Village created a significant and lasting impact which we still feel today. Bob made an immeasurable impact on the University and its athletics program and he will be missed.”
Goin also served as director of athletics at Florida State University for 13 years and was instrumental in FSU’s move to the ACC.
Goin was elected into the UC Hall of Fame in 2005.
Funeral and memorial arrangements are pending.
