Frost Advisory Tonight

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A much colder airmass has moved into the Tri-State. High pressure will deliver sunny skies and dry conditions this weekend. However, this afternoon, daytime highs will only reach the upper 50s.
A FROST ADVISORY goes into effect tonight. Temperatures in most areas will drop into the low to mid 30s.
Tomorrow afternoon, High temperatures will reach the upper 60s. Another cold front will bring rain to the region Tuesday night into Wednesday.
