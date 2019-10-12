Indiana State Police trooper dies in crash

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (FOX19) - A trooper with Indiana State Police has died after a single-vehicle crash Friday night in Lafeyette, according to a statement from ISP.
Early investigations by state police show Trooper Peter Stephan, 27, was traveling northbound on Old State Road 25 south of Stair Road around 10:25 p.m. While he was going around a turn, his cruiser left the roadway, rolled at least one time and struck a utility pole.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
State police reported Stephan was on his way to help another trooper who had called for assistance.
“This is a tremendously sad day for the entire Indiana State Police family," ISP Superintendent Douglas Carter said in the statement. “We will band together as we always do in support of Trooper Stephan’s family, friends and co-workers.”
