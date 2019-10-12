4 hospitalized after Delhi head-on collision crash

DELHI, Ohio (FOX19) - Four people have been hospitalized after a head-on collision crash Saturday morning in Delhi.
Delhi police said the collision occurred at 10:24 a.m. on Bender Road.
Drivers of both cars were taken to University Hospital in serious condition. One was transported by Air Care.
Two juveniles were transported to Children’s Hospital. The extent of their injuries is unclear at this time.
