Man found dead in Middletown home following house fire

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19)- A man was found dead inside a house after a fire happened in Middletown Saturday morning.
It happened just before 8 a.m. on Eleventh Avenue.
A neighbor, Donald Sims, came outside of his home around 7:30 a.m. when he noticed smoke coming from the house across the street.
“When I got close to his house I started smelling smoke and burning wood,” said Sims. “I started banging on doors and the windows,” said Sims.
Sims says when he didn't get an answer, he decided to kick down the door to try to save his neighbor and friend while another person called for help.
"I couldn't see nothing but like smoke. Smoke was all over I couldn't see," said Sims. "I was actually crawling and feeling around for him hoping I could touch him and grab him and pull him out."
Sims says the smoke was overwhelming and he had to escape the house without the victim.
By the time Sims got out of the house, firefighters arrived at the scene.
"When we first got here we saw smoke showing from the exterior. We did not see any fire," said Deputy Chief Brent Dominy with the Middletown Fire Department. "We have in with a hose and did a search and rescue."
He did say that it was a small fire and that crews were able to knock out the flames quickly.
Once the fire was out, firefighters found the victim.
"When they started to remove the victim we made the determination that we were not going to remove him at that time."
Deputy Chief Dominy says that because the victim was not a viable rescue, they had to call the coroner to remove the body.
Sims says he is still in disbelief that he lost a neighbor and a friend. "He's one of those guys that walks around whistling, always happy, it seemed like not a care in the world," said Sims. "I feel sorry for his family."
The victim's name or cause of death has not been released yet.
The cause of the fire is also still under investigation.
