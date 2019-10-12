Man injured in Cheviot shooting, police search for suspect

Man injured in Cheviot shooting, police search for suspect
Police lights (Source: Gray Television)
By Natalya Daoud | October 12, 2019 at 12:22 PM EDT - Updated October 12 at 12:22 PM

CHEVIOT, Ohio (FOX19) -The City of Cheviot Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a shooting that happened early Saturday morning leaving one man injured.

The shooting happened in the 3600 block of Harrison Avenue at 2:33 a.m.

When police arrived, they found the victim bleeding from the left leg near the doorway.

The victim is in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say witnesses told them the suspect is a male in his 20s wearing a white sweatsuit and was last seen entering a silver SUV-type of car in the Fifth Third Bank parking lot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cheviot Police Department at 513-825-2280.

Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.