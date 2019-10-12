Man injured in Cheviot shooting, police search for suspect

CHEVIOT, Ohio (FOX19) -The City of Cheviot Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a shooting that happened early Saturday morning leaving one man injured.
The shooting happened in the 3600 block of Harrison Avenue at 2:33 a.m.
When police arrived, they found the victim bleeding from the left leg near the doorway.
The victim is in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say witnesses told them the suspect is a male in his 20s wearing a white sweatsuit and was last seen entering a silver SUV-type of car in the Fifth Third Bank parking lot.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Cheviot Police Department at 513-825-2280.
