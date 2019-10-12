6-month-old needs a heart transplant, her family is hoping to find match

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A local 6-month-old is in need of a heart transplant and her family is hoping to find a match for her.
The diagnosis came a few weeks ago after what her parents say they thought was going to be a typical 6-month-old check-up.
That check-up ended in Charlotte having to be transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital where she has been ever since.
“I took her to her 6-month appointment. We figured she had a cold. I was talking to her pediatrician about whether or not she was going to receive her 6-month-old vaccinations because of the cold. He started examining her and her breathing was concerning to him, so he gave her a breathing treatment and called for an ambulance to take me and her to Children’s ER," Charlotte’s mother Chelsie Devoto said.
Devoto says when they got to the Cincinnati Children’s on Sept. 25 doctors told her Charlotte was in heart failure. It was something the parents say they never saw coming.
“The only thing looking back now after talking to doctor’s and nurses and everything was the way that she was breathing and she was losing some weight that was really did not notice until after," Devoto said.
Charlotte was diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy, meaning she has an enlarged heart.
Chelsie and Kyle say Charlotte is now symptom free, but because her immune system is still weak, she can’t leave her room, therefore she has to stay at in the hospital.
The family says they’re taking it day-by-day and doing anything they can to try and keep a smile on Charlotte’s face.
They say they’re also hoping someone out their is a match for their daughter when it comes time for her heart transplant.
There is a GoFundMe set up to help raise money for the family during this time.
There is also Facebook page if you wish to follow her journey.
