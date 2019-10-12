Pike County Sheriff’s Office issue endangered child advisory

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) -Pike County Sheriff’s Office issued an endangered child advisory Saturday.
A 2-year-old child, Christopher Barfield Jr., was taken by his non-custodial mother, Kandi Holsinger, said police.
Police say Holsinger took the child from the child’s aunt’s house at 11 p.m. Friday.
Law enforcement says they are concerned for the child’s safety due to Holsinger’s past drug use, said officers.
The child was last seen in the 300 block of Big Run Road in the city of Piketon. The child is three feet tall, has blonde or strawberry colored hair, weighs 30 pounds and has blue eyes.
Holsinger is 32 years old, 5 feet and 5 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds, has blonde or strawberry colored hair and has blue eyes.
No car or clothing description is available at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 740-947-2111.
