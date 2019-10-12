A rather chilly overnight

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Chilly high pressure over the Ohio valley will lead to clear skies Saturday night and a rather chilly start to Sunday.
A Frost Advisory is in effect from 2am Sunday until 10am Sunday as morning low temps will fall into the mid 30s. Afternoon high temps will climb into the mid to upper 60s.
Monday will be very similar with afternoon high temps in the upper 60s. Expect low 70s with increasing clouds for Tuesday.
Another cold front will approach late Tuesday with the chance of a few showers lingering into early Wednesday morning. It will also reinforce the cool autumn air across the region. High temps on Wednesday and Thursday will only manage upper 50s.
For Friday and Saturday, afternoon high temps will wander back into the upper 60s and low 70s.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.