5-year-old kicked out of school due to hair length

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The mother of a 5-year-old said her son was kicked out of Saint Catherine of Sienna because she wouldn’t cut his hair.
Alexus Crocker said she was called to the principal’s office around Sept. 13 and told her son’s hair violated policy.
Crocker said her son, Vadaris Dodds, had been at the catholic school for three weeks before an email was sent to her Sept.12.
The school policy states, "Hair length must be above the eyebrow and collar. Hair must not be extreme or distracting (administrator's discretion).”
“I balled up his hair so it could be collar length,” said Crocker outside her home. “So it was on top of his collar.”
She tells Fox19 that was not good enough for the school.
Fox19 did contact the Archdiocese of Cincinnati. They did not comment, but referred us to the student handbook.
Dodds tells us what he loves most about school, “learning and stuff,” he said alongside his mother.
Crocker said at this point she is trying to find another school for his son, but most classes are full and it’s been hard.
She did tell us she has no plans to cut her son’s hair.
