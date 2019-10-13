Bearcats climb, Buckeyes drop in new Top 25

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Coming off a road win against Houston, the UC football team climbed four spots in the rankings to No. 21 in the country.
The Bearcats, who finished last season ranked No. 24, cracked the Associated Press rankings for the first time last week after beating then top 20 Central Florida.
Undefeated Ohio State dropped from No. 3 in the rankings to No. 4 as LSU jumped up in the rankings after beating top 10 Florida.
UC hosts Tulsa next Saturday at Nippert Stadium. Ohio State plays at Northwestern on Friday.
