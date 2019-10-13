Bengals lose in Baltimore to remain winless

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Lamar Jackson set an NFL record as the first quarterback ever to throw for 200 yards and run for 150 yards in the same game as the Ravens dropped the Bengals to 0-6 with a 23-17 win.
Brandon Wilson returned the opening kick for a Bengals touchdown, but the Bengals didn’t score again until an Andy Dalton scramble in the final two minutes.
“There was no quit. It was frustrating, trust me we’re frustrated," said head coach Zac Taylor. "The bottom line is we’re 0-6, but we have more fight than any group I’ve been around.”
The Ravens entered the game as the NFL’s second ranked rushing offense and ran for 269 yards. Jackson and Mark Ingram each scored rushing touchdowns as the Ravens built a commanding second half lead.
The six straight losses to start a season is the Bengals worst start since they lost eight straight to begin the 2008 year.
“It’s going to come and it’s going to be very rewarding when it does,” said Taylor.
Joe Mixon was limited to 10 rushing yards on eight carries. Auden Tate led the Bengals with five catches for 91 yards.
The Bengals return to Paul Brown Stadium next Sunday for a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
