A cold start to the day!

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A FROST ADVISORY is in effect until 10 AM. Temperatures have dropped into the low/mid 30s.
Get ready for another sunny day! Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 60s. Overnight lows will drop into the mid 40s and some foggy spots are possible into tomorrow morning.
Conditions will be dry for the next several days. A cold front will sweep over the Tri-State Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Showers are in the forecast as the front moves through.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.