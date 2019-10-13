More sunshine to start the week

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Skies overnight Sunday will be clear, but Monday morning won’t be quite as chilly.
Expect temperatures Monday morning in the low to mid 40s, with mid to upper 60s once again during the afternoon under mainly sunny skies.
Tuesday will see more sunshine into afternoon, but clouds will then begin to filter in as a cold front approaches. Rain will develop late Tuesday into Wednesday morning with cooler temperatures in tow.
Behind the cold front, Wednesday and Thursday will once again see temps below normal with both days stuck in the mid to upper 50s.
By the end of the week we will see a bit of a warm-up back into the upper 60s and low 70s.
