Over 6K participate in Queen Bee races

By Brenda Ordonez
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Over 6,000 people participated in Saturday morning’s Queen Bee half marathon.

It is the largest race outside of the Flying Pig and is all about promoting the fun of fitness as well as raising support and funds for local charities that focus on women.

A third-time breast cancer survivor, Michelle Payne, and her sister-in-law Sandra Miller did not let the rain stop them from participating in the 4-mile run.

“I’m excited. I’m just happy, and I thank God that I was able to still come down because the rain, you know, the devils busy, but I still prayed and rain, snow, whatever, I was coming,” Payne said.

Even though the event is aimed at women, it did not stop men from competing and helping to raise thousands of dollars for local charities focused on women.

“The enthusiasm, the excitement, I felt there was electricity in the air,” CEO of PigWorks Iris Simpson Bush said.

Payne and Miller say that this excitement encourages them to participate in 2024.

“Physical ability is so important we have to take care of ourselves,” Miller said.

Here is a list of all of the winners from the 4-miler run and the half marathon.

