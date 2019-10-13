Nearly 7,000 people participate in Queen Bee marathon

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Thousands of women laced up their shoes and bundled up for Saturday morning's Queen Bee race.
Nearly 7,000 people participated in the half-marathon and a four-miler races.
The event, the largest race outside of the Flying Pig, is all about promoting the fun of fitness as well as raising support and funds for local charities that focus on women.
A large crowd greeted the racers at the finish line at Yeatman’s Cove.
Runners then got their medals, memorabilia, and treats.
Cincinnati native, Hannah Tobler, ran her first half marathon Saturday and was the first to finish it.
“I am pretty excited! I am really happy with the way I ran and my time,” said Tobler. “I just graduated from NKU where I ran there, so it’s definitely different to run a half instead of what I ran in college.”
Tobler preparing for this race by running 14 to 15 miles per day.
She says it was the crowd and atmosphere that helped her push through.
Tobler plans on celebrating by eating a lot and resting.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.