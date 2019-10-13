Police: Teen charged in Middletown homicide; drugs, money stolen from victim

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - An 18-year-old has been charged with murder after police said he stole drugs and money from a man’s Middletown home following killing him, according to a statement from Middletown Police Department.
Police said they responded to the 800 block of Ninth Avenue around 10 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Inside, they found Michael O’Neil Stewart, 35, deceased.
Cameron Scott Kyles, 18, has since been charged in Stewart’s murder, police said.
Initial investigations by police show Stewart “was targeted because of the drug dealing that was taking place," the statement reads. Investigators said Kyles then took drugs and money from the home.
Police are asking anyone with information about the homicide to contact Detective Steve Winters with Middletown police at (513) 425-7786.
