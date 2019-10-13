Police advise BLINK goers to follow 1-way pedestrian traffic on the Roebling Bridge

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Cincinnati Police are advising the thousands of BLINK goers who plan on using the Roebling Bridge Sunday night, to follow the standard 1-way pedestrian traffic pattern.
Previous Story | Roebling Bridge to light up the sky for BLINK
City officials say Covington Police temporarily closed the Roebling Bridge Saturday night due to overcrowding, but has since reopened.
Pedestrians are advised to use the walkway on the right side of the bridge from their perspective side of the river.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.