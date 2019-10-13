Ridder’s four touchdowns leads UC to win at Houston

Bearcats remain perfect in American Conference play

By Joe Danneman | October 12, 2019 at 11:49 PM EDT - Updated October 12 at 11:49 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Desmond Ridder accounted for four touchdowns and the Bearcats used a late defensive touchdown to seal a 38-23 road win against Houston.

With the Bearcats leading 31-23 in the final minutes, UC’s Bryan Wright deflected a pass that Perry Young caught and carried into the end zone for a game-sealing touchdown.

“It’s a momentum (changer)," said head coach Luke Fickell. "(The defense) just kept playing, but when you get turnovers you have a chance to be really good.”

Ja’Von Hicks, a Colerain High School graduate, led UC’s defense with three takeaways on defense — two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

The No. 25 Bearcats remain perfect in conference and improve to 5-1 overall.

