Ridder’s four touchdowns leads UC to win at Houston

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Desmond Ridder accounted for four touchdowns and the Bearcats used a late defensive touchdown to seal a 38-23 road win against Houston.
With the Bearcats leading 31-23 in the final minutes, UC’s Bryan Wright deflected a pass that Perry Young caught and carried into the end zone for a game-sealing touchdown.
“It’s a momentum (changer)," said head coach Luke Fickell. "(The defense) just kept playing, but when you get turnovers you have a chance to be really good.”
Ja’Von Hicks, a Colerain High School graduate, led UC’s defense with three takeaways on defense — two interceptions and a fumble recovery.
The No. 25 Bearcats remain perfect in conference and improve to 5-1 overall.
