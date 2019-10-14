BLINK may be over, but the cleanup has just begun

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - BLINK wrapped Sunday night, bringing to a close the largest light, art and cultural festival in the country.
Now crews are busy dismantling the event—clearing away traffic barricades, taking down tents and booths, removing the BLINK signage and exhibit equipment.
The event sprawled across 30 city blocks and featured more than twice the attractions as the first BLINK in 2017.
That means event cleanup will likely stretch into this week.
Festival officials have not yet released crowd estimates, but they expect the number to be larger than that from 2017, when more than a million visitors descended upon the city’s urban core.
Nowhere was that more evident this weekend than on the Roebling Suspension Bridge.
Thursday night saw shoulder-to-shoulder congestion along the bridge’s thoroughfare.
On Saturday, officials had to close the bridge temporarily for overcrowding, with some saying it took them nearly an hour to get across.
