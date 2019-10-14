A chilly night, a warm day then chilly showers

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Dry air and a clear night that has almost three more hours to cool than in the middle of August means a chilly start to the day. Low temperatures in most locations will dip into middle and upper 30s Tuesday morning and some light frost may appear in a few rural areas.
There will be plenty of sunshine Tuesday, and, as winds shift and become more southerly during the day, the combination of bright sunshine and warmer air moving back into the region means a high temperature in the middle 70s. A high of 75° tomorrow is 8° warmer than normal. A few showers are expected into the Tri-state by 10 pm Tuesday evening.
The northwest to southeast oriented band of showers, with some thunder, along fast moving and fairly strong cold front will push as far east as I-71 by midnight and exit the region to the east by 9 am Wednesday. Behind the front thick cloud cover and cool mean afternoon temperatures cooler than normal through Friday. A warming trend, ahead of another cold front Saturday will signal showers and another cold front on the way for Sunday and Monday.
