It’s Cincinnati Taco Week! Here’s where to go

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Forget Taco Tuesday.

It’s Cincinnati Taco Week! You can enjoy $2 tacos from participating restaurants now through Sunday, Oct. 17.

You can score $2 dollar tacos at each restaurant, with some restaurants offering up to three different taco options.

You can also enjoy special cocktails.

Participating restaurants include:

Arnold’s Bar & Grill, Agave & Rye Covington, Agave & Rye Rookwood, Agave & Rye Liberty, Bakersfield OTR, Bebo’s, El Barril Mexican Sports Bar and Grill, El Taco Veloz, El Vaquero Mason, El Vaquero Blue Ash, Four Mile Pig, Frida 602, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, J Taps, The Hearth at Karrikin, Kitchen 1883 ( On the Rhine Eatery Location Only ), Lalo, Los Potrillos, Lucius Q, Mazunte Taqueria, Mazunte Centro, Mazunte Catering and Mercado, Mesa Loca, Mi Cozumel (Springdale), Mi Cozumel (Winton Road), Mi Cozumel (Vandercar Way), Mi Taco Loco, Olla Covington, The Oakley Establishment, Sammy’s, Slatt’s Pub, Smokey Bones, Taqueria El Monarca, Trifecta Eatery at Miami Valley Gaming, The Standard, Tortilleria Garcia ( Springfield), Tortilleria Garcia ( Mason), Tortilleria Garcia (Hamilton Ave.), The Ugly Goat Social Club, Veracruz Mexican Grill, and Wishbone Tavern.

Cincinnati Taco Week passports will once again help guide taco lovers to participating restaurants — passports will be stamped by the restaurant for each order of tacos ordered.

Check pick up a taco passport at www.cincytacoweek.com

Earn a stamp from 5 or more participating locations on your passport, and be entered to win the grand prize of $250 in gift cards and Karrikin swag.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.