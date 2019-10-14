Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Cincinnati Taco Week returns: What you need to know

Philly Cheesestake taco, Birria taco, and street veggie taco from Mi Cozumel.
Philly Cheesestake taco, Birria taco, and street veggie taco from Mi Cozumel.(Mi Cozumel)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Forget Taco Tuesday.

You can enjoy $2 tacos from participating restaurants during Cincinnati Taco Week on Oct. 17-23.

Some restaurants are offering up to three different taco options.

You can also enjoy special cocktails.

Participating restaurants include:

  • Agave & Rye Covington, Liberty Center, and Rookwood
  • Arnold’s Bar
  • Bakersfield
  • Bandito Food Park + Cantina
  • BEBO’s Artisan Burgers + Frappes
  • Blondie’s Sports Bar & Grill
  • Condado Anderson Township, The Banks, Deerfield, and Oakley
  • Dope! Asian Street Fare
  • Decibel Korean Fried Chicken
  • El Barril
  • El Jinete Mexican Restaurant Cincinnati, Fairfax, and Taylor Mill
  • El Taco Veloz
  • El Vaquero Blue Ash and Mason
  • Four Mile Pig
  • Frida 602
  • JTaps
  • Lalo
  • Lori’s American Grille
  • Los Portillos
  • Lucius Q
  • MashRoots
  • Mazunte Centro, Mercado, Taqueria
  • Mesa Loca
  • Mi Cozumel Princeton Pike , Vandercar Way, and Winton Road
  • Miamiville Trailyard
  • Oakley Pub & Grill
  • RJ Cinema Four Mile Pig
  • Sammy’s Craft Burgers & Beers
  • Slatts Pub
  • Taco Fuerte at Braxton Barrel House
  • Taco Lab
  • Taco Oso
  • The Establishment
  • The Standard
  • Tortilleria Garcia College Hill
  • Tortilleria Garcia Mason and Springdale
  • Veracruz

Taco lovers can download the app and navigate their way through the city and get rewarded for eating tacos.

There are two ways to win:

  • Check in at 5 or more locations during the week and be automatically entered to win a Grand Prize of $250 in gift cards
  • Earn points for eating tacos and checking in! The person with the most points at the end of Taco Week is named the Biggest Taco Lover in Cincinnati, and wins a Grand Prize of $250 in gift cards

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a man was found shot at a Colerain Township gas station early...
Man found shot at Colerain Township gas station
NASA released an unprecedented look at Jupiter and an unsettling eavesdrop on a black hole.
Jupiter is about to be larger, brighter in night sky than it’s been in 50+ years
Demetrius Clay, 32, died as a result of a shooting in Millavle Friday, according to Cincinnati...
Police identify man shot, killed in Millvale
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, center, catches a pass short of the end zone...
Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill has message for Bengals’ Eli Apple ahead of TNF matchup
Jacob Bumpass
Man accused in Paige Johnson’s disappearance, death returns to court Monday

Latest News

Fernando Enamorado
Father pleads guilty to attempted child endangering after 5-year-old shoots self in Middletown, court records say
Duke Energy in Cincinnati is sending 700 workers to Florida to help aid residents prior to...
Duke Energy sends 700 line workers to Florida to prepare for Hurricane Ian
Justin Rosenbalm ,36, is accused of breaking into a home in Harrison.
Suspect breaks into Harrison home, steals boat cover then attempts to take homeowner’s car
Skylar Richardson, who was found guilty of abuse of a corpse in September 2021 and sentenced to...
Skylar Richardson returns to court with hopes to have her record sealed