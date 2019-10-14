Contests
Cincinnati Taco Week returns: What you need to know

Philly Cheesestake taco, Birria taco, and street veggie taco from Mi Cozumel.
Philly Cheesestake taco, Birria taco, and street veggie taco from Mi Cozumel.(Mi Cozumel)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Forget Taco Tuesday.

You can enjoy $2 tacos from participating restaurants during Cincinnati Taco Week on Oct. 17-23.

Some restaurants are offering up to three different taco options.

You can also enjoy special cocktails.

Participating restaurants include:

  • Agave & Rye Covington, Liberty Center, and Rookwood
  • Arnold’s Bar
  • Bakersfield
  • Bandito Food Park + Cantina
  • BEBO’s Artisan Burgers + Frappes
  • Blondie’s Sports Bar & Grill
  • Condado Anderson Township, The Banks, Deerfield, and Oakley
  • Dope! Asian Street Fare
  • Decibel Korean Fried Chicken
  • El Barril
  • El Jinete Mexican Restaurant Cincinnati, Fairfax, and Taylor Mill
  • El Taco Veloz
  • El Vaquero Blue Ash and Mason
  • Four Mile Pig
  • Frida 602
  • JTaps
  • Lalo
  • Lori’s American Grille
  • Los Portillos
  • Lucius Q
  • MashRoots
  • Mazunte Centro, Mercado, Taqueria
  • Mesa Loca
  • Mi Cozumel Princeton Pike , Vandercar Way, and Winton Road
  • Miamiville Trailyard
  • Oakley Pub & Grill
  • RJ Cinema Four Mile Pig
  • Sammy’s Craft Burgers & Beers
  • Slatts Pub
  • Taco Fuerte at Braxton Barrel House
  • Taco Lab
  • Taco Oso
  • The Establishment
  • The Standard
  • Tortilleria Garcia College Hill
  • Tortilleria Garcia Mason and Springdale
  • Veracruz

Taco lovers can download the app and navigate their way through the city and get rewarded for eating tacos.

There are two ways to win:

  • Check in at 5 or more locations during the week and be automatically entered to win a Grand Prize of $250 in gift cards
  • Earn points for eating tacos and checking in! The person with the most points at the end of Taco Week is named the Biggest Taco Lover in Cincinnati, and wins a Grand Prize of $250 in gift cards

