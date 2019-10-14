Cincinnati Taco Week returns: What you need to know
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Forget Taco Tuesday.
You can enjoy $2 tacos from participating restaurants during Cincinnati Taco Week on Oct. 17-23.
Some restaurants are offering up to three different taco options.
You can also enjoy special cocktails.
Participating restaurants include:
- Agave & Rye Covington, Liberty Center, and Rookwood
- Arnold’s Bar
- Bakersfield
- Bandito Food Park + Cantina
- BEBO’s Artisan Burgers + Frappes
- Blondie’s Sports Bar & Grill
- Condado Anderson Township, The Banks, Deerfield, and Oakley
- Dope! Asian Street Fare
- Decibel Korean Fried Chicken
- El Barril
- El Jinete Mexican Restaurant Cincinnati, Fairfax, and Taylor Mill
- El Taco Veloz
- El Vaquero Blue Ash and Mason
- Four Mile Pig
- Frida 602
- JTaps
- Lalo
- Lori’s American Grille
- Los Portillos
- Lucius Q
- MashRoots
- Mazunte Centro, Mercado, Taqueria
- Mesa Loca
- Mi Cozumel Princeton Pike , Vandercar Way, and Winton Road
- Miamiville Trailyard
- Oakley Pub & Grill
- RJ Cinema Four Mile Pig
- Sammy’s Craft Burgers & Beers
- Slatts Pub
- Taco Fuerte at Braxton Barrel House
- Taco Lab
- Taco Oso
- The Establishment
- The Standard
- Tortilleria Garcia College Hill
- Tortilleria Garcia Mason and Springdale
- Veracruz
Taco lovers can download the app and navigate their way through the city and get rewarded for eating tacos.
There are two ways to win:
- Check in at 5 or more locations during the week and be automatically entered to win a Grand Prize of $250 in gift cards
- Earn points for eating tacos and checking in! The person with the most points at the end of Taco Week is named the Biggest Taco Lover in Cincinnati, and wins a Grand Prize of $250 in gift cards
