Cincinnati Taco Week returns: What you need to know

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Forget Taco Tuesday.

You can enjoy $2 tacos from participating restaurants during Cincinnati Taco Week on Oct. 17-23.

Some restaurants are offering up to three different taco options.

You can also enjoy special cocktails.

Participating restaurants include:

Agave & Rye Covington, Liberty Center, and Rookwood

Arnold’s Bar

Bakersfield

Bandito Food Park + Cantina

BEBO’s Artisan Burgers + Frappes

Blondie’s Sports Bar & Grill

Condado Anderson Township, The Banks, Deerfield, and Oakley

Dope! Asian Street Fare

Decibel Korean Fried Chicken

El Barril

El Jinete Mexican Restaurant Cincinnati, Fairfax, and Taylor Mill

El Taco Veloz

El Vaquero Blue Ash and Mason

Four Mile Pig

Frida 602

JTaps

Lalo

Lori’s American Grille

Los Portillos

Lucius Q

MashRoots

Mazunte Centro, Mercado, Taqueria

Mesa Loca

Mi Cozumel Princeton Pike , Vandercar Way, and Winton Road

Miamiville Trailyard

Oakley Pub & Grill

RJ Cinema Four Mile Pig

Sammy’s Craft Burgers & Beers

Slatts Pub

Taco Fuerte at Braxton Barrel House

Taco Lab

Taco Oso

The Establishment

The Standard

Tortilleria Garcia College Hill

Tortilleria Garcia Mason and Springdale

Veracruz

Taco lovers can download the app and navigate their way through the city and get rewarded for eating tacos.

There are two ways to win:

Check in at 5 or more locations during the week and be automatically entered to win a Grand Prize of $250 in gift cards

Earn points for eating tacos and checking in! The person with the most points at the end of Taco Week is named the Biggest Taco Lover in Cincinnati, and wins a Grand Prize of $250 in gift cards

