Couple searches for dog that went missing after traffic crash

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A couple isn’t losing hope after their dog disappeared when they got into a traffic accident Sunday morning.
Veronica Rigsby and her husband were traveling through Waynesville on their way home from a weekend trip with their three dogs.
Around 8:30 a.m. at State Route-73 and Oregonia Road, a truck pulled out in front of their vehicle with a camper attached. Their vehicle hit the rear end of the truck and flipped over into a ditch.
The crash totaled their vehicle and camper and sent Rigsby and her husband to the hospital. Since it happened, one of their dogs, 3-year-old Lilly, has been missing.
“I don’t know if she was thrown out or if she climbed out because all of the windows were busted out," Rigsby said. “I am not sure if she’s hurt or scared to death.”
Rigsby said she and some of her family members and even some people she’s never met have been out looking for Lilly for most of the day, and they say they don’t want to stop stop until they find her.
Rigsby said Lilly went into a wooded area near the area where the crash happened.
“My husband doesn’t want to give up. He doesn’t want to go home, even though we are sore and hurting, pretty bruised up," she said. “We came straight from the hospital when they released us. They are your fur babies — it’s hard to leave them.”
If you’ve seen Lilly or think you’ve seen her, the family is asking for your help. You can contact Elizabeth Hall at (513) 282-8484 or Veronica Rigsby at (513) 726-0153.
