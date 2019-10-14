CPD searches for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Bond Hill shooting

BOND HILL, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati police say they are searching for an “armed and dangerous” suspect in a Bond Hill shooting.
Demetrius Williams is wanted on charges of felonious assault and having weapons under disability in the Oct. 7 shooting at the Glen Meadow Apartment complex, according to a news release.
He is described as 5′6 and 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes and has large tattoos of wings on his neck.
Williams is known to frequent the Avondale and Bond Hill areas, according to police.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Detective Carl Blackwell at Cincinnati Police District 4′s Investigative Unit: 513-569-8600.
