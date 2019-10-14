First human case in over 20 years of rare mosquito-borne virus reported in Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Center for Disease Control has confirmed that a resident from Elkhart County in northern Indiana has died after contracting the rare eastern equine encephalitis virus.
Also known as EEE, this virus is transmitted by mosquitoes and is a disease more commonly found in horses. Symptoms of the virus include chills, fever, body aches and joint pain.
This is the first human case of EEE since 1998, and is only the fourth reported since 1964.
The CDC states that while mosquito activity decreases in cold temperatures, the risk of mosquito-borne illnesses won’t be eliminated until the first hard freeze of the season occurs.
Residents in Indiana are asked to take all precautionary steps, such as covering exposed skin and using insect repellent, until the risk is eliminated completely.
