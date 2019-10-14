Here’s the stores closed Thanksgiving, ones expected to be open

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We know it’s not even Halloween yet, but for many the holiday shopping season is right around the corner.
In the last decade or so, several retailers have expanded their Black Friday hours earlier and earlier each year. As a result, many major retailers open on Thanksgiving Day to get a leg up on their competition.
But some stores eschew that so workers can be off to celebrate the holiday with their loved ones.
Most consumers think stores should remain closed on Thanksgiving. According to a survey by BestBlackFriday.com, 72 percent of those polled believe stores should shut down for Thanksgiving Day.
Here’s the list of stores closed on Thanksgiving Day so far, courtesy BestBlackFriday.com
Stores Officially Confirmed Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2019
- Army and Airforce Exchange Service
- Academy Sports and Outdoors
- Ace Hardware
- BJ’s – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- Burlington Coat Factory (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- Costco
- Fleet Farm – (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)
- Guitar Center – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- Hobby Lobby – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
- HomeGoods – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- Lowe’s – (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)
- Marshalls – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- Office Depot (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
- OfficeMax (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
- Petco – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
- Petsmart
- REI (closed on Black Friday)
- Sam’s Club
- Sierra Trading Post – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- Stein Mart
- The Container Store
- T.J.Maxx – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- True Value
BestBlackFriday.com predicts these stores will be closed on Thanksgiving
- Cost Plus World Market
- Crate & Barrel
- Dillard’s
- Nordstrom
- Harbor Freight
- H&M
- Home Depot
- Ikea
- Pier 1
- Sprint
- T-Mobile
- AT&T
- Sur La Table
BestBlackFriday.com predicts these major retailers will be open on Thanksgiving because they have traditionally been opened in years past on Thanksgiving Day.
- Bass Pro Shops
- Best Buy
- Big Lots
- Gamestop
- JCPenny
- Kohl’s
- Macy’s
- Old Navy
- Sears
- Target
- Walmart
Gamestop is an outlier even though it’s on the list of stores expected to stay open.
They used to be routinely closed on Thanksgiving Day but remained open the past two years.
We predict they’ll be opened again this year, especially with several other major retailers already addressing how popular the video game industry has become during the holiday shopping season.
