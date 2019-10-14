NKY roller rink closing after more than 60 years of business

ALEXANDRIA, Ky. (FOX19) - A Northern Kentucky roller rink is closing after more than 60 years of business.
RECA Roller Rink in Alexandria is under contract to be sold and is expected to shut down early next year, operators wrote on Facebook.
RECA has been around as a roller rink since 1958, according to its website.
“Roy, Ed, Charlie & Al were 4 guys who were friends and family who developed the subdivision that surrounds the building. The building was originally built as a warehouse to store building supplies while the subdivision was being built. Now, many, many years and generations later, it is still open for skating as a family owned and operated facility.”
