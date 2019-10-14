OTR fire displaces 4 children, 1 adult

OVER-THE-RHINE (FOX19) - Five people - an adult and four children - are displaced by an early morning fire that caused $70,000 in damage to three buildings in Over-the-Rhine, Cincinnati fire officials said Monday.
Fire crews responded to a report of a room on fire in a building in the 200 block of Mohawk Street at 12:22 a.m., a news release shows.
Heavy fire was showing from a window on the top floor of the townhouse when they arrived shortly after.
All residents had safely made it out before fire crews arrived, and no injuries were reported, according to the news release.
Firefighters said they brought the blaze under control within 10 minutes.
The structure where the fire originated sustained $60,000 in damage, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department. Two neighboring properties on Mohawk also had fire damage: $9,000 to one and $1,000 to the other.
A tenant stated she was awakened by a smoke detector and was able to get all four children out of the building, the news release reads.
The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
