Major West Side road partially shuts down Monday for 3 months

EAST PRICE HILL - (FOX19) - A major West Side road will partially shut down for three months starting Monday.
Westbound Elberon Avenue will close at 9 a.m. between Maryland and Mt. Hope avenues.
It’s expected to last until mid-January and is needed to accommodate equipment and crews that will install a retaining wall to stabilize the hillside on the north side of Elberon just east of Mt. Hope, city officials say.
Motorists will be detoured onto Warsaw Avenue.
Detour signs will be posted, and pedestrians, local residents, police and fire department personnel will be allowed at all times, city officials say.
Eastbound Elberon heading into Downtown will remain open to through traffic over the next 90 days.
The project includes the construction of a retaining wall nearly 200 feet long and 12 feet high. The retaining wall’s foundation will be composed of drilled piers that extend at least 8 feet into bedrock.
