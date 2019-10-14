1 person shot, injured in Winton Hills

WINTON HILLS, Ohio (FOX19) - One person was sent to the hospital after a shooting in Winton Hills late Monday afternoon, Cincinnati police confirmed.
Police say a male victim, who has not yet been identified, was shot in the area around a home in the 4800 block of Winneste Avenue.
He was transported to UC Medical Center with what police say may be life-threatening injuries.
Investigators haven’t released any information about a suspect at this time.
