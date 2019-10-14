Police: Woman arrested after brandishing machete in White Castle drive-thru in Mount Healthy

By Erin Couch | October 13, 2019 at 11:07 PM EDT - Updated October 13 at 11:19 PM

MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio (FOX19) - A woman is facing two charges after police said she pulled out a machete during an argument in a Mount Healthy drive-thru early Sunday morning.

Lisa Strolger, 39, is charged with inducing panic and disorderly conduct, according to Mount Healthy Police Sgt. Greg Nolte.

Lisa Strolger, 39 (Source: Hamilton County Justice Center)

Police said around 12:13 a.m. the car Stroger was in was rear-ended by another car in the drive-thru of a White Castle in the 7300 block of Hamilton Avenue. After that an argument ensued between passengers in both cars.

Nolte said the male from the struck car exited the car, hit the male in the striking car and ran off on foot.

He said initial investigations showed that Strolger then got out of the car brandishing a machete. She did not assault anyone with it.

The driver of the other car, Chiquita Wilson, was also arrested.

Strolger’s arraignment is set for Monday at 9 a.m.

