Silver alert declared in woman missing from Richmond, Indiana
Sommer Michelle Lee (Source: Wayne County Sheriff’s Department)
October 14, 2019 at 11:21 AM EDT - Updated October 14 at 11:26 AM

RICHMOND, In. (FOX19) - Indiana has issued a statewide silver alert for the disappearance of Sommer Michelle Lee, 30, from Richmond, Indiana, located 60 miles northwest of Cincinnati.

Lee was last seen Sunday at 8:45 p.m.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Lee is black and 5 feet 2 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes, says the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department. She was last seen wearing a white shirt.

The department says she may be in the company of Travis R. Lee, 38, a white man who is 6 feet 3 inches tall and 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Travis R. Lee
Travis R. Lee (Source: Wayne County Sheriff’s Department)

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone with information on Lee’s whereabouts to contact them at (765) 973-9355.

