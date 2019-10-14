Silver alert declared in woman missing from Richmond, Indiana

RICHMOND, In. (FOX19) - Indiana has issued a statewide silver alert for the disappearance of Sommer Michelle Lee, 30, from Richmond, Indiana, located 60 miles northwest of Cincinnati.
Lee was last seen Sunday at 8:45 p.m.
She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
Lee is black and 5 feet 2 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes, says the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department. She was last seen wearing a white shirt.
The department says she may be in the company of Travis R. Lee, 38, a white man who is 6 feet 3 inches tall and 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone with information on Lee’s whereabouts to contact them at (765) 973-9355.
