St. Bernard police searching for persons of interest after shots fired at woman

ST. BERNARD, Ohio (FOX19) - St. Bernard police say they are searching for two persons of interest and the vehicle they were last seen in after a report of shots fired at a woman overnight.
The woman ran away and was not hurt, said Lt. Mike Matheson.
She told police two people showed up and knocked on the door of a residence she has been staying at in the 400 block of Jackson Street about 11 p.m. Sunday, he said.
She said she went out a side door, walked up to the front, saw they had a gun and took off running, he said.
That’s when the woman said one of the men fired several shots at her.
She managed to escape and is cooperating with police but is “in a state of shock right now,” he said.
“We heard four to six shots may have been fired. We recovered some shell casings,” Matheson said.
She has told police she is familiar with the persons of interest, he said.
Authorities are looking for a 2020 black Jeep Cherokee with Ohio license plate GMT4900. It is believed to be a rental vehicle, according to police.
An all-county broadcast went out to police about 3:30 a.m. Sunday warning authorities the two people inside “are believed to be armed and dangerous."
The advisory instructed police to stop the vehicle and persons inside and hold them for St. Bernard police.
Anyone with information about this offense can reach St. Bernard police by calling: 513-242-2727.
