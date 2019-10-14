Staying dry Monday, next chance of rain early Wednesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Our crisp and cool fall air continues on your Monday is temperatures will reach the low 60s for daytime highs.
We will start out in the upper 30s Monday morning before climbing back into the 60s, however some low 70s on the way for highs by Tuesday.
Our next chance of rain arrives late Tuesday Night into Wednesday with another front has highs will be in the upper 50s on Wednesday afternoon.
We will remain dry for the rest of the week into the upcoming weekend before our next chance of rain Sunday.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.