Vehicle crashes into house in Springfield Twp

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - A vehicle crashed into a house in Springfield Township early Monday, causing the porch to collapse.
Four people were home but no one was hurt when the incident was reported in the 9700 block of Overview Lane just after 4 a.m., police said.
They are now staying with family.
Initial dispatches indicate the driver of the striking vehicle was out and walking around his F-150 pickup truck.
Police say they took him into custody on suspicion of OVI.
His name was not released.
