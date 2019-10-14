2-year-old, adult killed in 3-vehicle crash near Trenton identified

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The Butler County Coroner’s Office identified the woman and toddler killed in a three-vehicle crash near Trenton Friday afternoon.
Alexa Renea Perry, 25, and Daxton Perry, 2, died of ‘multiple traumatic injuries’ suffered in the crash, the coroner’s report says.
The crash happened at 2:40 p.m. at the intersection of Route 73 and Jacksonburg Road.
The coroner’s report lists the time of death for both Alexa Perry as 4:30 p.m. and says she died at the scene of the crash.
It says Daxton Perry died at Liberty Children’s Hospital at 3:38 p.m.
The accident involved two vehicles and a semi.
The intersection where it happened is said to be dangerous. People who live near it said they are tired of seeing people die there.
“That’s what makes it so sad. It being a toddler makes it worse but you won’t want to see anyone lose their life," said Ruby Wright, who lives in Trenton.
A letter from the Ohio Department of Transportation said they’re building a roundabout at the intersection to better serve the needs of the public.
ODOT said construction on the roundabout will begin in the summer of 2020.
