Body found lodged under Newport Rowing Club dock, fire officials say

NEWPORT, Ky. (FOX19) - The body of a man was pulled from under the dock of the Newport Rowing Club Tuesday afternoon, Newport Fire officials say.
Newport police say the man’s body was lodged under the dock on the Licking River where the rowing team operates on Riverboat Row.
They say the body doesn’t appear to have been in the water for ‘very long’ and that at this time, they don’t believe the death is ‘suspicious.’
Police say they don’t have any reports of missing people from the river and the medical examiner in Frankfort will perform the autopsy.
