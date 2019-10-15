3CDC cuts the ribbon on Court Street Condos

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Downtown Cincinnati gained 16 new condominiums Tuesday morning when city officials and project developers unveiled the Court Street Condos.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in front of the six renovated historic buildings with leaders from the City of Cincinnati, 3CDC, TriVersity Construction and First Commonwealth Bank in attendance.
This is 3CDC’s first residential project south of Central Parkway, the nonprofit developer said in a release.
The $8.6 million project also adds six new commercial spaces to the north side of Court Street, directly across from the new Downtown Kroger and the garage/apartment tower above it.
Residential units are now listed for sale. Each condo features stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, hardwood floors and modern finishes, 3CDC says.
The units are LEED Gold certified and tax-abated up to 15 years.
One unit has sold, and six more are under contract.
3CDC served as the developer on the project, and TriVersity Construction Co., a minority-owned business, served as the construction manager. First Commonwealth Bank financed the project while Platte Architecture provided vision and concept for the interior and exterior design.
Roughly 25 percent of the subcontractors on this project were minority-owned businesses, 3CDC reports.
