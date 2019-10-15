City of Fairfield could vote to overturn pit bull ban

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The City of Fairfield could vote Tuesday night to rescind its ban on pit bulls.
The ban, part of the city’s animal control ordinance, has been in place for more than a decade.
The city manager told FOX19 NOW it’s a “very specific ban” but it does not outline what breeds are included in it.
The State of Ohio no longer has breed-specific bans and if Fairfield tries to uphold its ban on pit bulls, they might have to defend it in court.
Previously, the City of Reynoldsburg, which is near Columbus, tried to do just that and lost.
If Fairfield’s ban is lifted, there will be rules put in place to govern what defines a “vicious” dog.
One of those rules includes liability insurance which will be a requirement for every dog owner.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.