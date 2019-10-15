Daycare worker in Fort Wright charged with assault after hitting child

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police have charged a daycare worker at Rainbow Childcare Center of Fort Wright with assault, according to court documents.
The charges come after an investigation by Fort Wright Police Department revealed more than one incident involving daycare worker Kaitlyn Cross hitting a child’s hands.
One witness says they saw Cross take a child’s shoe and smack the top of the child’s hand with it. Afterwards, Cross reportedly admitted she hit the child too hard.
On a separate occasion, another witness says they saw Cross smack the same child’s hands after she told the child to ‘sit down and stop taking off her shoes.’
Cross then grabbed the child and took her to a changing station, where the witness observed red marks on the child’s hands.
Cross will appear in Kenton County Court Oct. 23.
