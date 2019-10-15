Don’t let the warm air fool you, a chilly start tomorrow

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A fairly strong, fast moving cold front will move through the region overnight. Until about 3 am temperatures in metro Cincinnati will be in the low 60s. By the morning commute look for chilly upper 40s.
Temperatures will get nowhere near that during afternon. With morning temperatures in the 40s most locations will struggle to reach the middle 50s y and a few areas, where the cloud cover stays fairly thick or a brief light shower redevelops may barely pass 50°.
Combine the damp, chilly air with lack of sunshine and stiff breezes, look for gusts to 25 mph, and Wednesday qualifies as “almost cold”.
Tomorrow and Friday mornings will be chilly with many areas both days drping into the upper 30s. Warmer weather arrives for the weekend and Monday. Each day will reach the 70s with a few showers early Sunday morning then widespread rain and thunder Monday. Most of next week will be dry and cool.
