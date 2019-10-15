FOX19 NOW will stream Matt Bevin, Andy Beshear debate at UK tonight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - FOX19 NOW will stream the second gubernatorial debate for the 2019 election tonight from the University of Kentucky’s campus.
Incumbent Republican candidate Matt Bevin will face off with his opponent, the state’s attorney general, Democrat Andy Beshear, starting at 7 p.m.
The event will be held at UK’s 1,502-seat Singletary Center for the Arts.
It’s sponsored by the League of Women Voters and UK’s student government.
WKYT’s Bill Bryant and WAVE’s Shannon Cogan will moderate.
Questions will come from students and League of Women Voters.
